Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is hitting .189 with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (51 of 98), with at least two hits 15 times (15.3%).
  • Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (23.5%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 18 of them (18.4%).
  • In 36.7% of his games this year (36 of 98), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.189 AVG .189
.267 OBP .279
.417 SLG .422
16 XBH 19
12 HR 12
29 RBI 29
54/18 K/BB 63/22
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Gausman (12-9) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7).
