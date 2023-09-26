Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .189 with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 40 walks.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (51 of 98), with at least two hits 15 times (15.3%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (23.5%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 18 of them (18.4%).

In 36.7% of his games this year (36 of 98), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .189 AVG .189 .267 OBP .279 .417 SLG .422 16 XBH 19 12 HR 12 29 RBI 29 54/18 K/BB 63/22 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings