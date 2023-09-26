On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 59 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (5.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this year (22 of 105), with two or more RBI nine times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .234 AVG .249 .285 OBP .325 .352 SLG .335 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 25/9 K/BB 43/19 6 SB 7

