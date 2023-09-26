The New York Liberty host the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 up next.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Sun 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6)

New York (-6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York's record against the spread is 19-22-0.

New York has played 41 games this season, and 23 of them have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are surrendering 80.6 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well offensively, averaging 89.2 points per game (second-best).

New York is playing well when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (37.9 per game) and third-best in boards allowed (33 per contest).

The Liberty rank worst in the WNBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they are averaging 13.5 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are making 11.1 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.4% from downtown (best).

The Liberty are giving up 7.5 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 57.6% two-pointers (accounting for 65.5% of the team's baskets) and 42.4% from beyond the arc (34.5%).

