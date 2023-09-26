Liberty vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 2
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will be seeking a win against Connecticut Sun.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-9.5)
|161.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|161.5
|-450
|+310
Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.
- The Sun have put together a 23-19-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York has covered the spread nine times this season (9-12 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Connecticut has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- So far this season, 23 out of the Liberty's 41 games have hit the over.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 42 times this year.
