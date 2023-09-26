Breanna Stewart and the Connecticut Sun will duke it out when the New York Liberty (32-8) take on the Sun (27-13) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, September 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

In New York's previous matchup, it lost to Connecticut 78-63 at home. Stewart (19 PTS, 2 BLK, 28.0 FG%) and Jonquel Jones (14 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 62.5 FG%) led the way for the Liberty. DeWanna Bonner (20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLK, 31.6 FG%, 2-10 from 3PT) and Rebecca Allen (18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 77.8 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) paced the Sun.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-400 to win)

Liberty (-400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+310 to win)

Sun (+310 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty sport a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 89.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank fourth with 80.6 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, things are clicking for New York, who is pulling down 37.9 boards per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.0 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Liberty have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.1 dimes per game.

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.5 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are making 11.1 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (best).

With 7.5 three-pointers conceded per game, New York is fifth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth in the league.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty's offense has been much better when playing at home (90.0 PPG) compared to road games (88.5 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse in home games (81.2 PPG allowed) compared to road games (79.9 PPG allowed).

In home games, New York averages the exact number of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it lets its opponents pull down 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.7 assists per game at home, 1.1 more than their road game average in 2023 (23.6). In 2023, New York has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (13.9 turnovers per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (11.8 per game at home versus 11.9 on the road).

This year, the Liberty are averaging 11.7 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.6 on the road (shooting 38.6% from deep in home games compared to 36.2% on the road).

New York concedes 0.7 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (34.4% in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been the moneyline favorite 38 total times this season. They've gone 32-6 in those games.

The Liberty have a record of 22-3 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter (88%).

Against the spread, New York is 19-22-0 this season.

New York is 9-12 as 9.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

