Oswald Peraza vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Oswald Peraza -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on September 26 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .195 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Peraza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Peraza has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).
- He has scored in 11 of 46 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.184
|AVG
|.205
|.253
|OBP
|.295
|.263
|SLG
|.295
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks eighth, 1.197 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.