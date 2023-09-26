Oswald Peraza -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on September 26 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .195 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Peraza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Peraza has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).

He has scored in 11 of 46 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .184 AVG .205 .253 OBP .295 .263 SLG .295 4 XBH 5 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 22/7 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings