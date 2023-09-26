The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will meet on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 215 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

New York is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 653 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael King (4-7) will take the mound for the Yankees, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In seven starts, King has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of two frames per outing.

In 47 appearances this season, he has finished 30 without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt - 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.