Estevan Florial vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Estevan Florial (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, five walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Estevan Florial At The Plate
- Florial is hitting .227 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
- In nine of 13 games this year, Florial has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
- In six games this year, Florial has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.235
|AVG
|.222
|.300
|OBP
|.364
|.529
|SLG
|.222
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|4/2
|K/BB
|9/4
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 11-11 with a 3.58 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.