On Wednesday, Estevan Florial (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, five walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Florial is hitting .227 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

In nine of 13 games this year, Florial has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.

In six games this year, Florial has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Home Away 5 GP 8 .235 AVG .222 .300 OBP .364 .529 SLG .222 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 4/2 K/BB 9/4 1 SB 1

