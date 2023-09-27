Oswald Peraza vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Oswald Peraza -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .191 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 23 of 47 games this year (48.9%) Peraza has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Peraza has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4%.
- In 11 games this year (23.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.184
|AVG
|.198
|.253
|OBP
|.286
|.263
|SLG
|.284
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (11-11) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 11-11 with a 3.58 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), 19th in WHIP (1.181), and 27th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
