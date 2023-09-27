The Toronto Blue Jays will look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for continued offensive production when they take the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Yankees have -110 odds to win. The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (44.8%) in those contests.

New York is 26-32 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 156 games with a total.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 38-38 30-25 50-52 65-64 15-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.