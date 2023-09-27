How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays play Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 216 home runs.
- New York is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
- New York has scored 655 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (14-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 23 of them.
- Cole has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zac Gallen
|9/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Merrill Kelly
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|9/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Jordan Lyles
|9/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jordan Lyles
|10/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Zack Greinke
