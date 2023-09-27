Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on September 27, 2023
Player props are listed for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 158 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.346/.457 so far this year.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double and two walks.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 94 hits with 15 doubles, 35 home runs, 83 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.402/.605 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 22
|4-for-4
|3
|3
|6
|14
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (11-11) will make his 32nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 15 times in 31 starts this season.
- Berrios has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 31 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 21
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 15
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 10
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of José Berríos' player props with BetMGM.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 28 doubles, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 94 RBI (155 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.345/.445 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 152 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .255/.326/.403 so far this year.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 23
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.