The New York Yankees (80-77) will look to Austin Wells, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre.

The probable starters are Jose Berrios (11-11) for the Blue Jays and Gerrit Cole (14-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (11-11, 3.58 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (14-4, 2.75 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (14-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 217 strikeouts in 200 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 33rd of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 33-year-old has put together a 2.75 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 32 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing batters.

Cole heads into this matchup with 23 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cole will try to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Gerrit Cole vs. Blue Jays

The opposing Blue Jays offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.414) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (180) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 10th in the league with 1371 total hits and 16th in MLB play scoring 716 runs.

Cole has thrown 19 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on 13 hits while striking out 19 against the Blue Jays this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Berrios (11-11) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 31 games.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 31 starts this season.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), 19th in WHIP (1.181), and 27th in K/9 (8.5).

José Berríos vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.398) and 216 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 13-for-49 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in 12 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

