The Buffalo Bills at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +900.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bills are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (fourth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (second-best).

The Bills were +900 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bills have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Bills' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Bills are 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Defensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering only 253.0 yards per game. They rank seventh on offense (383.3 yards per game).

The Bills have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has five TD passes and four picks in three games, completing 72.7% for 728 yards (242.7 per game).

Allen also has rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

Stefon Diggs has 25 catches for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

James Cook has run for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and zero scores in three games.

Gabriel Davis has nine receptions for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

As a tone-setter on defense, the Bills' Terrel Bernard has compiled 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in his three games.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins - +900 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +12500 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +8000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +8000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

