Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +900.
Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bills are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (fourth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (second-best).
- The Bills were +900 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Bills have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread this season.
- One of the Bills' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Bills are 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Defensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering only 253.0 yards per game. They rank seventh on offense (383.3 yards per game).
- The Bills have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game).
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has five TD passes and four picks in three games, completing 72.7% for 728 yards (242.7 per game).
- Allen also has rushed for 89 yards and one TD.
- Stefon Diggs has 25 catches for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- James Cook has run for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and zero scores in three games.
- Gabriel Davis has nine receptions for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Bills' Terrel Bernard has compiled 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in his three games.
Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|W 37-3
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:16 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.