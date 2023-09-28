The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

LeMahieu is batting .243 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 91 of 133 games this year (68.4%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (17.3%).

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (27.1%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.0%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Home Away 68 GP 64 .246 AVG .240 .345 OBP .306 .398 SLG .380 20 XBH 19 8 HR 7 24 RBI 20 66/34 K/BB 57/24 1 SB 0

