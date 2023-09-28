On Thursday, Estevan Florial (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Estevan Florial At The Plate

Florial has three doubles, a triple and six walks while hitting .250.

This year, Florial has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 14 games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.

In six games this season, Florial has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once three times this year (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 .235 AVG .258 .300 OBP .378 .529 SLG .258 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 4/2 K/BB 11/4 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings