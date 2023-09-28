Estevan Florial vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Estevan Florial (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Estevan Florial At The Plate
- Florial has three doubles, a triple and six walks while hitting .250.
- This year, Florial has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 14 games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In six games this season, Florial has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|.235
|AVG
|.258
|.300
|OBP
|.378
|.529
|SLG
|.258
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|4/2
|K/BB
|11/4
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bassitt (15-8) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 192 1/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
