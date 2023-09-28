Giancarlo Stanton vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Blue Jays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .191 with 12 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 53.0% of his 100 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 100), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has driven home a run in 34 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (36 of 100), with two or more runs six times (6.0%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.189
|AVG
|.193
|.267
|OBP
|.282
|.417
|SLG
|.422
|16
|XBH
|20
|12
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|31
|54/18
|K/BB
|67/23
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 192 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
