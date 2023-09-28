Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on September 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 159 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 110 games this season (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in 45 of 154 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 69 games this season (44.8%), including 16 multi-run games (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 72 .273 AVG .272 .350 OBP .342 .478 SLG .432 29 XBH 26 16 HR 9 38 RBI 28 51/36 K/BB 46/30 7 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings