Is there high school football on the docket this week in Orange County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Central Valley Academy at Newburgh Free Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28

6:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Newburgh, NY

Newburgh, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Washingtonville Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: New Paltz, NY

New Paltz, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Bush Senior High School at Goshen Central High School