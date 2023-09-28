Oswald Peraza vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .188 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Peraza has had a hit in 23 of 48 games this year (47.9%), including multiple hits five times (10.4%).
- In 48 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Peraza has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.3%).
- In 12 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.184
|AVG
|.190
|.253
|OBP
|.284
|.263
|SLG
|.274
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|25/8
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (15-8) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 192 1/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.74), 19th in WHIP (1.180), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
