Oswaldo Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .158 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on September 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .212.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 44 of 91 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.2%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Cabrera has driven in a run in 22 games this year (24.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 29 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 48 .194 AVG .228 .223 OBP .324 .299 SLG .309 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 10 RBI 18 32/4 K/BB 35/21 3 SB 5

