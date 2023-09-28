Thursday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) and the New York Yankees (81-77) facing off at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on September 28.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luke Weaver (3-5, 6.47 ERA).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45.8%) in those contests.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (661 total, 4.2 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule