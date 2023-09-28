George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Thursday.

The Yankees are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Blue Jays (-190). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-5-2 in their previous 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been at least a +155 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 157 games with a total.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 39-38 30-25 51-52 66-64 15-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.