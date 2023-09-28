As they go for the series sweep on Thursday, September 28, Luke Weaver will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (81-77) as they match up against the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71), who will counter with Chris Bassitt. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+150). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (15-8, 3.74 ERA) vs Weaver - NYY (3-5, 6.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 108 games this season and won 59 (54.6%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 20-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+140) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Estevan Florial 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.