Player prop betting options for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees matchup at Rogers Centre on Thursday, starting at 7:07 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 159 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 66 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .272/.346/.455 so far this year.

Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and three walks.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 96 hits with 15 doubles, 37 home runs, 85 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .269/.407/.622 slash line on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 4-for-4 3 3 6 14 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (15-8) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 22 6.2 6 2 2 8 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 16 7.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Rangers Sep. 11 5.1 9 5 5 3 3 at Athletics Sep. 5 8.0 7 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 8.0 3 0 0 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 155 hits with 28 doubles, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .263/.343/.443 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Rays Sep. 23 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 59 walks and 71 RBI (152 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .254/.324/.401 on the season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Sep. 23 1-for-6 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

