Aaron Judge vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .267 with 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 86 walks.
- Judge has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this year (61 of 104), with at least two hits 23 times (22.1%).
- In 26.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (39 of 104), with more than one RBI 18 times (17.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.249
|AVG
|.286
|.376
|OBP
|.435
|.562
|SLG
|.674
|24
|XBH
|28
|17
|HR
|20
|37
|RBI
|38
|65/39
|K/BB
|64/47
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 31st of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (6.08), 29th in WHIP (1.252), and 44th in K/9 (6.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.