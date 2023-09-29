The Princeton Tigers (1-1) and the Columbia Lions (1-1) play on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium in a battle of Ivy League foes.

Princeton ranks 93rd in points scored this year (18.0 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FCS with 14.0 points allowed per game. While Columbia's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 23rd-worst with 284.0 total yards per game, its defense ranks 24th-best with only 279.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Columbia vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Columbia vs. Princeton Key Statistics

Columbia Princeton 284.0 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (122nd) 279.5 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (1st) 148.0 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.0 (44th) 136.0 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.0 (80th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has recored 272 passing yards, or 136.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 40% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Joey Giorgi, has carried the ball 39 times for 189 yards (94.5 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 38 receiving yards (19.0 per game) on three catches.

Malcolm Terry II has compiled 65 yards on 13 carries.

JJ Jenkins leads his team with 160 receiving yards on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Bryson Canty's three targets have resulted in three receptions for 33 yards.

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom has compiled 350 yards (175.0 ypg) on 39-of-68 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

John Volker has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 231 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Dareion Murphy has 45 yards receiving (22.5 per game) on four catches, while also racking up 24.5 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Luke Colella's team-high 96 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of three targets) with one touchdown.

Matthew Mahoney's five catches have yielded 45 yards.

