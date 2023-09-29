New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cortland County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Cortland County, New York this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Cortland County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Homer Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Conference: Onondaga - Liberty American
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.