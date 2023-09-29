DJ LeMahieu vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks while batting .241.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 91 of 134 games this year (67.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 36 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (4.5%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.246
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.301
|.398
|SLG
|.374
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/34
|K/BB
|57/24
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 31st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (6.08), 29th in WHIP (1.252), and 44th in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.