New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Dutchess County, New York this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Highland Senior High School at Spackenkill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Staatsburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.