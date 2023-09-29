Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Dutchess County, New York this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Highland Senior High School at Spackenkill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park