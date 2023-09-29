Giancarlo Stanton vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .191 with 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Stanton enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .211.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 53.5% of his games this year (54 of 101), with more than one hit 15 times (14.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (22.8%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this year (36 of 101), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.189
|AVG
|.194
|.267
|OBP
|.282
|.417
|SLG
|.423
|16
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|31
|54/18
|K/BB
|70/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 206 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 31st of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (6.08), 29th in WHIP (1.252), and 44th in K/9 (6.1).
