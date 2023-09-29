The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lewis County, New York this week, we've got what you need.

Other Games in New York This Week

Lewis County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Lowville Academy High School at John C. Birdlebough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Phoenix, NY

Phoenix, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Markham Senior High School at Beaver River Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Beaver Falls, NY

Beaver Falls, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Onondaga Senior High School at South Lewis High School