The New York Liberty will visit the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

New York puts up 89.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 79 Connecticut allows.

New York is shooting 46% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Connecticut allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 26-3 when they shoot better than 43.5% from the field.

New York is making 37.4% of its three-point shots this season, 5.3% higher than the 32.1% Connecticut allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have a 24-4 record when the team hits more than 32.1% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds a contest, 4.3 more rebounds per game than Connecticut's average.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 87.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.8 points fewer than the 89.2 they've scored this season.

The last 10 games have seen New York allow 0.7 fewer points per game (79.9) than its season-long average (80.6).

The Liberty's last 10 contests have seen them make 9.9 three-pointers per game while shooting 33.9% from deep. Both numbers are down compared to their 2023 averages of 11.1 makes and 37.4%.

Liberty Injuries