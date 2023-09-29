The college football lineup in Week 5, which includes the Clemson Tigers versus the Syracuse Orange, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Columbia Lions at Princeton Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

Powers Field at Princeton Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Duquesne Dukes at LIU Post Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Akron (-2.5)

Stetson Hatters at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-6.5)

Colgate Raiders at Cornell Big Red

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Schoellkopf Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Fordham Rams at Georgetown Hoyas

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Cooper Field

Cooper Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: SHI Stadium

SHI Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Stony Brook Seawolves at Maine Black Bears

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Villanova Wildcats at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

