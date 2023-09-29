Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 5, which includes the Clemson Tigers versus the Syracuse Orange, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from New York.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Columbia Lions at Princeton Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Duquesne Dukes at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Akron (-2.5)
Stetson Hatters at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-6.5)
Colgate Raiders at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Fordham Rams at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Cooper Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- TV Channel: BTN
Stony Brook Seawolves at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Villanova Wildcats at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.