Friday's WNBA slate includes Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (32-8) hitting the road to square off against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena. Game time is 7:30 PM ET.

New York beat Connecticut 84-77 at home in its last outing. Ionescu (21 PTS, 5 AST, 41.7 FG%) and Betnijah Laney (20 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT) paced the Liberty, while Tiffany Hayes (30 PTS, 2 STL, 63.2 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Bonner (19 PTS, 7 REB, 40 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) led the Sun.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-175 to win)

Liberty (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+145 to win)

Sun (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are allowing 80.6 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined offensively, putting up 89.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York is dominating in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (37.9 per game) and third-best in boards allowed (33 per contest).

The Liberty have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.1 assists per contest.

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.5 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Liberty have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (11.1) and best in three-point percentage (37.4%).

New York is giving up 7.5 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 campaign, the Liberty score 1.5 more points per home game on average than on the road (90 at home, 88.5 on the road), and are also conceding 1.3 more points per home game compared to road games (81.2 at home, 79.9 on the road).

At home, New York averages the same number of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it allows its opponents to pull down 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

The Liberty average 1.1 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (24.7 at home, 23.6 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, New York is committing more turnovers in home games (13.9 per game) than away (13.2), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) compared to on the road (11.9).

In 2023 the Liberty average 11.7 made three-pointers at home and 10.6 away, while making 38.6% from distance at home compared to 36.2% away.

This year, New York is averaging 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.1 on the road (conceding 34.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have gone 33-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 84.6% of those games).

The Liberty are 32-5 (winning 86.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

New York has 19 wins in 42 games against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 17-20 as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 63.6%.

