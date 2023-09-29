Oswald Peraza -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .188 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), Peraza has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 48 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Peraza has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.3%).

He has scored in 12 of 48 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .184 AVG .190 .253 OBP .284 .263 SLG .274 4 XBH 5 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 25/8 2 SB 2

