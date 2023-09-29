Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Oswego County, New York this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Oswego County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Lowville Academy High School at John C. Birdlebough High School