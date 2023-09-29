New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oswego County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Oswego County, New York this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Oswego County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Lowville Academy High School at John C. Birdlebough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.