New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Saratoga County, New York this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Saratoga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
South Glens Falls High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Burnt Hills, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shaker Senior High School at Shenendehowa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clifton Park, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Suburban - Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
