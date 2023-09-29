Searching for how to watch high school football games in Suffolk County, New York this week? We've got you covered.

Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

William Floyd High School at Lindenhurst Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lindenhurst, NY

Lindenhurst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Islip Senior High School at Patchogue-Medford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Medford, NY

Medford, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithtown High School West at Westhampton Beach Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Westhampton Beach, NY

Westhampton Beach, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Longwood High School at Walt Whitman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Amityville Memorial High School at East Hampton High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30

1:00 PM ET on September 30 Location: East Hampton, NY

East Hampton, NY Conference: A-5

A-5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Islip High School at Miller Place High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30

1:00 PM ET on September 30 Location: Miller Place, NY

Miller Place, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Half Hollow Hills High School West at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30

1:00 PM ET on September 30 Location: Manorville, NY

Manorville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyandanch Memorial High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30

1:30 PM ET on September 30 Location: Mount Sinai, NY

Mount Sinai, NY Conference: A-6

A-6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellport Senior High School at Half Hollow Hills High School East