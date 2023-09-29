Want to know how to watch high school football games in Sullivan County, New York this week? We have the information here.

    • Sullivan County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Monticello High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Staatsburg, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Livingston Manor Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Tupper Lake, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eldred Senior High School at Tri-Valley Secondary School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Grahamsville, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

