New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Ulster County, New York this week, we've got the information below.
Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Washingtonville Senior High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Senior High School at Spackenkill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Half Hollow Hills High School West at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Manorville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
