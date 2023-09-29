Yankees vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (81-78) against the Kansas City Royals (54-105) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-7, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.08 ERA).
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 49, or 55.1%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York is 29-14 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 24th in the majors with 661 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-0
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-0
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jordan Lyles
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs Zack Greinke
