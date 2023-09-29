Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees square off against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-145). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in New York's past three contests has been 7.5, a span in which the Yankees and their opponents have finished under every time.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have a 49-40 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, New York has a 33-18 record (winning 64.7% of its games).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

In the 158 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-79-9).

The Yankees have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 39-39 30-25 51-53 66-65 15-13

