MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals head into a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth-best in MLB action with 218 total home runs.

New York's .398 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.226).

New York has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (661 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.229).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rodon is looking to register his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Rodon will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-0 Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.