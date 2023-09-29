The New York Yankees (81-78) and Kansas City Royals (54-105) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Blue Jays, and the Royals a series loss to the Tigers.

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (3-7) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (5-17).

Yankees vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-7, 5.74 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (5-17, 6.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

The Yankees will send Rodon (3-7) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 5.74 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 13 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Rodon has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 31st of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In 30 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.08, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Lyles has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Lyles will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (6.08), 29th in WHIP (1.252), and 44th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Jordan Lyles vs. Yankees

He will take the mound against a Yankees offense that ranks 29th in the league with 1178 total hits (on a .226 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .398 (21st in the league) with 218 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Lyles has thrown five innings, giving up five earned runs on nine hits while striking out three against the Yankees this season.

