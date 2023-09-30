Aaron Judge vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 87 walks.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28 games this year (26.7%), homering in 8.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.287
|.376
|OBP
|.436
|.562
|SLG
|.674
|24
|XBH
|29
|17
|HR
|20
|37
|RBI
|38
|65/39
|K/BB
|64/48
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Cruz (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs without allowing a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
