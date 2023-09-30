Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 30, when the Albany (NY) Great Danes and Villanova Wildcats match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Great Danes. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Albany (NY) vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-0.3) 47.3 Albany (NY) 24, Villanova 23

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Great Danes games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

In Wildcats one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Great Danes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Albany (NY) 23.5 20.5 34.0 13.0 20.0 23.0 Villanova 32.3 21.5 38.5 14.0 26.0 29.0

