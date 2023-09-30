The Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-2) and the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in a battle of CAA foes.

On offense, Albany (NY) ranks 96th in the FCS with 299.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 38th in total defense (304.8 yards allowed per contest). With 32.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Villanova ranks 27th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 28th, allowing 21.5 points per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Albany (NY) vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Villanova 299.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (26th) 304.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.8 (71st) 123.0 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.8 (17th) 176.0 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.5 (73rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 4 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 682 yards (170.5 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 49.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 107 rushing yards on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Nate Larkins has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 182 yards on the ground.

Faysal Aden has carried the ball 41 times for 107 yards (26.8 per game).

Caden Burti's 116 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered 12 receptions.

Julian Hicks has caught seven passes for 108 yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brevin Easton has racked up 11 grabs for 99 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has compiled 739 yards on 53.5% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 112 yards with six scores.

DeeWil Barlee has carried the ball 40 times for 238 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jalen Jackson has racked up 236 yards (on 31 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle's 274 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 receptions on four targets with three touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has six receptions (on six targets) for a total of 217 yards (54.3 yards per game) this year.

Jaaron Hayek has racked up 78 reciving yards (19.5 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Albany (NY) or Villanova gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.