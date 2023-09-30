At +900, the Buffalo Bills sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 30.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Bills lower (fourth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

The Bills have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +900.

The Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 10%.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Bills' three games this season has hit the over.

The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Bills sport the eighth-ranked offense this year (383.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with just 253 yards allowed per game.

The Bills have been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game), completing 72.7%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Allen also has rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

In three games, Stefon Diggs has 25 receptions for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown.

James Cook has rushed for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and zero scores in three games.

In three games, Gabriel Davis has nine receptions for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Terrel Bernard has helped set the tone with two picks to go with 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in three games.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins - +900 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +12500 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +8000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +8000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

