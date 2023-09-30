Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Akron Zips and Buffalo Bulls square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Zips. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Buffalo vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+2.5) Over (55.5) Akron 30, Buffalo 29

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulls is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Buffalo is 2-1 against the spread.

All Bulls four game with a set total have hit the over.

Buffalo games this year have averaged an over/under of 55 points, 0.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The Zips have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Zips have posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Zips have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 5.7 more than the average point total for Akron games this season.

Bulls vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Akron 18.8 27.3 24 21 17 29.3 Buffalo 29.8 44.5 32 47.5 27.5 41.5

